Musicians for Health serving chemo patients via virtual reality

Hoping to improve the experience for cancer patients receiving chemo treatments, musician Zac Greenberg joined forces with pianist Phil DeGreg and drummer John Taylor to entertain 50 guests for a fundraiser at the Hilton Netherland Plaza. The event was hosted by Musicians for Health, a nonprofit that raises money for local health-related causes. M4H was founded by Greenberg and Joyce Elkus, who hosted the evening.

The event included a five-course dinner with wine at Orchids restaurant. Proceeds will help fund virtual reality headsets in development at UC Health’s Barrett Cancer Center. A collaboration between photographer Sam Stevens (of VR producer Peaceful Places) and Greenberg will combine music and imagery for the project, which may lower stress for chemotherapy patients during treatments.

musiciansforhealth.org
peacefulplaceswebvr.com

Photos by Phil Groshong

