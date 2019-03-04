Nonprofit Social O.T.R. celebrates grand opening in Findlay Market

Social O.T.R., operated by the Corporation for Findlay Market, hosted an opening night celebration. The event included a happy hour with wine, oysters and draft beer, followed by dinner service. The menu, designed to be shared, consisted of small plates inspired by local ingredients.

Located across from Findlay Market, Social O.T.R. is staffed by students in CityLink Center’s Findlay Culinary Training Program. This skills-based program is meant to develop the next generation of culinary talent for Cincinnati’s food service industry.



Management team: Chef Lindsey Cook, director of culinary education; Anthony Berin; executive Chef Jennifer Kempin; Samantha Dewald, employment specialist; and Cat Amaro

Sous chef Eli Stull

Cincinnati Wood Collaborative made two large communal tables, as well as smaller tables.

The Alley at Social, a lounge area