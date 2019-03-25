Mount St. Joseph University to host 49th annual Mount Jubilee Gala at Music Hall

Event co-chairs Dr. Elaine Busch Billmire

Event co-chairs Mary Mazza Clement

Friday, April 5, 6 p.m., Music Hall Ballroom



Mount St. Joseph University will return to Music Hall for its 49th annual Mount Jubilee Gala. The celebration of alumni, donors, corporate partners and students includes a reception, dinner, awards presentation, dancing and an after-party. Mary Mazza Clement from the Class of ’76 will join Dr. Elaine Busch Billmire, Class of ’72, in co-chairing the event. This is the inaugural year for the Alumni After-Party, with even more live music and dancing following the main program.

The gala benefits the university’s scholarship fund.

Tickets start at $75.

513-244-4781 or msj.edu/jubilee