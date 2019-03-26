Leadership Council conference inspires nonprofit leaders to secure the future

More than 350 nonprofit leaders, board members, consultants and funders attended the 19th annual Securing the Future Conference, hosted by Leadership Council for Nonprofits. Alton Fitzgerald White, a Broadway veteran and School for Creative and Performing Arts alum, was the keynote speaker.

After completing a record-breaking 4,308 performances as King Mufasa in Disney’s “The Lion King,” White has added author and keynote speaker to his repertoire. His book, “My Pride: Mastering Life’s Daily Performance,” was published recently by Disney Editions.

As keynote speaker, he offered his secrets for tapping inner resources to meet and master challenges with passion and dedication.





Jenny Berg, executive director of Leadership Council for Nonprofits, and keynote speaker Alton Fitzgerald White

Shannon Yung (left) and nonprofit leaders ponder a “World Cafe” question about strong leadership.

The Literacy Network team: Annie Schneider, Michelle Otten Guenther, Kim McDermott, Liz Priestle and Ed Jung

Nick Nissley, executive director of SCPA (second from left), between SCPA student A’Daja and her father, Dion; Richard Behrman of Cincinnati Union Bethel; Jordan, a graduate of the CUB program; and Deborah Allsop, CEO of Families Forward

Event sponsor Marlene Guttman, president of Workplace Benefit Solutions