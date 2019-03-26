Discussion/Talks, Event Recap, Nonprofit News

Leadership Council conference inspires nonprofit leaders to secure the future

by  • 

More than 350 nonprofit leaders, board members, consultants and funders attended the 19th annual Securing the Future Conference, hosted by Leadership Council for Nonprofits. Alton Fitzgerald White, a Broadway veteran and School for Creative and Performing Arts alum, was the keynote speaker.

After completing a record-breaking 4,308 performances as King Mufasa in Disney’s “The Lion King,” White has added author and keynote speaker to his repertoire. His book, “My Pride: Mastering Life’s Daily Performance, was published recently by Disney Editions.

As keynote speaker, he offered his secrets for tapping inner resources to meet and master challenges with passion and dedication.


  • Jenny Berg, executive director of Leadership Council for Nonprofits, and keynote speaker Alton Fitzgerald White
  • Shannon Yung (left) and nonprofit leaders ponder a “World Cafe” question about strong leadership.
  • The Literacy Network team: Annie Schneider, Michelle Otten Guenther, Kim McDermott, Liz Priestle and Ed Jung
  • Nick Nissley, executive director of SCPA (second from left), between SCPA student A’Daja and her father, Dion; Richard Behrman of Cincinnati Union Bethel; Jordan, a graduate of the CUB program; and Deborah Allsop, CEO of Families Forward
  • Event sponsor Marlene Guttman, president of Workplace Benefit Solutions

