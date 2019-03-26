Leadership Council conference inspires nonprofit leaders to secure the future

More than 350 nonprofit leaders, board members, consultants and funders attended the 19th annual Securing the Future Conference, hosted by Leadership Council for Nonprofits. Alton Fitzgerald White, a Broadway veteran and School for Creative and Performing Arts alum, was the keynote speaker.
After completing a record-breaking 4,308 performances as King Mufasa in Disney’s “The Lion King,” White has added author and keynote speaker to his repertoire. His book, “My Pride: Mastering Life’s Daily Performance,” was published recently by Disney Editions.
As keynote speaker, he offered his secrets for tapping inner resources to meet and master challenges with passion and dedication.