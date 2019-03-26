Movers & Makers Awards 2018

Presenting our Inaugural Reader’s Choice Awards
There are many awards programs in our region, but we felt the need for one focused entirely on the nonprofit sector. Each year, our partner organizations create thousands of events to enhance our humanity and improve our quality of life. They deserve recognition for their efforts!
From Feb. 1-March 15, Movers & Makers readers and nonprofit supporters cast votes for events across 18 categories – arts & culture and philanthropy. One thing is clear: Supporters really rallied to back their favorites, voting early and voting often.
We are proud to honor our readers’ favorite events of 2018!
FAVORITE FUNDRAISING PARTY: EDUCATION
Crayons to Computers / Are You Smarter than a Fifth Grader?
An education-themed evening of games, food and fun, where teams compete in a version of the TV program, “Are You Smarter than a Fifth Grader” tests contestants’ knowledge against local students, while raising money to level the playing field in the classroom.
RUNNER-UP: DePaul Cristo Rey High School / Rey of Light Scholarship Benefit
FAVORITE FUNDRAISER: BREAKFAST / LUNCHEON
Talbert House / Fatherhood Celebration Luncheon
This luncheon celebrates fathers and supports Talbert House’s Fatherhood Project, which assists men in their efforts to become responsible, committed, and nurturing dads. The event recognizes two Fathers of the Year – one from the Fatherhood Project and one leader from the community.
RUNNER-UP: American Heart Association / Go Red for Women Experience
FAVORITE FUNDRAISING PARTY: ANIMAL WELFARE
My Furry Valentine / Mega Pet Adoption Event
My Furry Valentine is committed to a world without pet shelter euthanasia. Since its inception in 2012, MFV has grown to become one of the largest animal adoption events in the country. In February 2018 MFV recorded 966 adoptions and reached an exciting milestone of over 5,000 animals adopted.
RUNNER-UP: SPCA Cincinnati / Fur Ball
FAVORITE FUNDRAISING PARTY: SOCIAL SERVICES
St. Vincent de Paul / RetroFittings
RetroFittings is a fashion show and fundraising event benefiting SVDP. Utilizing clothing found in SVDP thrift stores, University of Cincinnati DAAP students restyle and transform the items into runway fashion. RetroFittings also features an on-site boutique, as well as silent and live auctions.
RUNNER-UP: Talbert House / Make Camp Possible
FAVORITE FUNDRAISING PARTY: ARTS & CULTURE
Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Gardens / Zoofari, An Arctic Journey
Zoofari is Cincinnati Zoo’s premier party with a purpose. Annually, Zoofari attracts more than 2,600 guests for a sensational evening including delightful libations, dinner-by-the-bite from over 70 remarkable restaurants, wild animal encounters, high-energy entertainment and dancing under the stars.
RUNNER-UP:ArtWorks / Secret ArtWorks at The Banks
FAVORITE FUNDRAISING PARTY: HEALTHCARE / MEDICAL RESEARCH
Cincinnati Association for the Blind and Visually Impaired / Dining in the Dark
At this second annual event – the circus-themed “The Greatest Show on Earth” – 350-plus guests wore blindfolds while dining to illustrate the challenges of vision loss. Bengals’ alum Dave Lapham was honorary chairperson and Q102’s Jon Jon Curl and Natalie Jones were emcees. Rosemary H. Bloom received the Barney H. Kroger Humanitarian Award.
RUNNER-UP: Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center / 14th Annual Celestial Ball
FAVORITE FUNDRAISER: SPORTS / OUTDOOR
Flying Pig Marathon Weekend powered by P&G
The Flying Pig Marathon, a premier national event open to athletes of all abilities, is dedicated to supporting local charities. The event is intended to inspire community celebration and reward the emotions of all participants, sponsors, volunteers and spectators.
RUNNER-UP:Alzheimer’s Association / Walk to End Alzheimer’s
FAVORITE FUNDRAISER: YP / NEXTGEN (A TIE!)
Talbert House / Ambassador Holiday Party
Hosted by the Talbert House Ambassador Board, each year this holiday party attracts over 200 young professionals to support Talbert House’s mental health, substance abuse, community corrections, welfare-to- work, and housing services.
American Heart Association / Heart Ball YP After Party
The Heart Ball YP After Party is the post-celebration following the formal Heart Ball program. The After Party engages the support of a young professional committee that spearheads the planning, execution and fundraising for the event.
FAVORITE ARTS & CRAFTS FESTIVAL
City Flea
Cincinnati’s original curated, urban flea market takes place once a month from May through December. Since its inception in 2011, the Flea has hosted hundreds of local artisans and entrepreneurs selling a wide variety of goods. The Flea is a place to keep your dollars local, support small business and experience Cincinnati in a unique and engaging way.
RUNNER-UP:Summerfair Cincinnati
FAVORITE ART EXHIBITION: MUSEUM
Cincinnati Art Museum / ‘Terracotta Army: Legacy of the First Emperor of China’
More than 90,000 visitors from across the country enjoyed terracotta figures of warriors, arms and armor, ritual bronze vessels, works in gold and silver, jade ornaments, precious jewelry, and ceramics, all drawn from the collection of art museums and archeological institutes in Shaanxi Province, China.
RUNNER-UP: 21c Museum Hotel / “The Future is Female”
FAVORITE EXHIBITION: CULTURAL
Krohn Conservatory / ‘Butterflies of Madagascar’
Each year, the public green house in Eden Park hosts a butterfly show. In 2018, Krohn’s 23rd show experienced record attendance and was one of the most creative displays in Cincinnati Parks’ history, brought to the through the collaboration of Parks staff, volunteers and generous donors.
RUNNER-UP: Cincinnati Museum Center / “Chocolate: The Exhibition”
FAVORITE ART EXHIBITION: GALLERY
Public Library of Cincinnati & Hamilton County / Michael Wilson: ‘They Knew Not My Name, and I Knew Not Their Faces’
Photographer Michael Wilson’s exhibit was displayed last fall at the Main Library and 10 branches as part of FotoFocus 2018. Wilson’s black-and-white portraits of random strangers were made in a portable studio set up in neighborhoods, in most cases outside library branches.
RUNNER-UP: DAAP Galleries / “The Persistence of Vision: Early and Late Works by Artists with Macular Degeneration”
FAVORITE DANCE PRODUCTION
Cincinnati Ballet / ‘Carmina Burana’
“Carmina Burana” was a musical tour de force matched by the passionate choreography of Nicolo Fonte, and the musical accompaniment of the May Festival Chorus, Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra and world-class vocal soloists. “Carmina Burana” is based on 11th-century secular, poetic texts by students and clergy, set to music by Carl Orff in 1936.
RUNNER-UP: Cincinnati Ballet / The Kaplan New Works Series
FAVORITE LITERARY EVENT / LECTURE
Books by the Banks: Cincinnati Regional Book Festival
Started in 2006, the Books by the Banks festival is a celebration of all things literary. Besides more than 150 notable local, regional, and national authors talking and signing books, the festival offers writing and publishing talks, author panel sessions, a Kids’ Corner and a Teen Scene area.
RUNNER-UP: TEDx Cincinnati
FAVORITE CLASSICAL, POP OR JAZZ CHAMBER CONCERT (<10 PERFORMERS)
Xavier University Jazz Series / Christian McBride’s New Jawn
Six-time Grammy recipient Christian McBride, a master bassist who has appeared on over 300 records, returned to the Xavier Jazz Series with his latest quartet project, New Jawn, described lovingly by McBride as his “new joint.” The quartet included musicians Josh Evans, Nasheet Waits and Marcus Strickland.
RUNNER-UP:Art of the Piano Festival / Simone Dinnerstein, piano. Bach: “Goldberg Variations”
FAVORITE CLASSICAL OR JAZZ CONCERT (>10 PERFORMERS)
Cincinnati Pops / Leslie Odom Jr., vocalist. John Morris Russell, conductor
Star of the Broadway smash-hit Hamilton and winner of a 2016 Tony Award, Leslie Odom Jr. made his much-anticipated Cincinnati debut with the Pops and John Morris Russell. The concert combined Broadway hits and jazz classics, including songs from “Rent” and “Spring Awakening,” and a tribute to Nat King Cole.
RUNNER-UP:Cincinnati Contemporary Jazz Orchestra / “Jingle Jazz: Nutcracker Remix + More”
FAVORITE OPERA PRODUCTION
Cincinnati Opera / ‘Another Brick in The Wall’
To celebrate its return to Music Hall following a $143 million renovation, Cincinnati Opera presented the U.S. premiere of “Another Brick in the Wall,” an opera based on Pink Floyd’s legendary album “The Wall.” It was the company’s highest-grossing production ever.
RUNNER-UP: Cincinnati Chamber Orchestra and Madcap Puppets / Menotti: “Amahl and the Night Visitors”
FAVORITE THEATRICAL PRODUCTION
Playhouse in the Park / ‘Million Dollar Quartet’
This Tony Award-winning musical brings you inside the recording studio to relive the evening of Dec. 4, 1956. In an extraordinary twist of fate, Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis, Carl Perkins and Elvis Presley find themselves together at Sun Records in Memphis for what would be one of the greatest jam sessions in history.
RUNNER-UP:Broadway in Cincinnati / “Waitress”