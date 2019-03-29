Sunday, April 7, Covington, 9 a.m.

The Great Bridal Chase is back for its second year with a new after-party.

The quirky race offers all the fun of a 5k with the party of a wedding. The participant-centric event focuses on providing runners and walkers with a great experience and amenities, while raising funds for charity. There’s no need to be engaged or married; you just need to love having a good time.

Runners will get the VIP experience, including a premium finisher’s medal, a glass of sparkling wine or bourbon, Alto pizza, cake samples and flowers. The private after-party will be in Hotel Covington’s courtyard, where runners can enjoy music, a photo booth and more.

In addition to three registration options and a new kids run, participants also will have an opportunity to access a VIP Lounge that features a mimosa bar, charcuterie board from The Rhined and more.

Ten percent of each runner’s registration may be donated to a nonprofit of his or her choice.

Wedding attire isn’t required, but participants are welcome to dress up for the race. Prizes will be awarded to runners with the best costumes and largest teams. Gathering point is on W. Pike Street between Madison and Washington Street in Covington.

thegreatbridalchase.com

