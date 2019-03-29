Longworth-Anderson Series Milk Carton Kids at Memorial Hall

Palamara in performance

The Longworth-Anderson Series presented folk duo The Milk Carton Kids in concert with special guest Vera Sola at Memorial Hall. The Milk Carton Kids are Americana Music Association award winners and have been nominated three times for Grammys.

A pre-concert reception, honoring the Friends & Founders of the series, included an acoustic set by local singer-songwriter Palamara.

Next up in the series are Bela Fleck & Abigail Washburn on April 2; Lucius: Live Nudes Tour on May 1; An Evening with the Nils Lofgren Band on May 15; and An Evening with Jimmie Vaughan on June 27.

www.memorialhallotr.com

