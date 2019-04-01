Documentary ‘Blue Goes Green’ goes national

Filmmaker Laure Quinlivan, outside District 3

Blue Goes Green, a 2017 documentary film about Cincinnati Police District 3, the nation’s first net-zero energy police station, is rolling out to PBS stations nationwide.

The film by Laure Quinlivan, a former Cincinnati City Council member and TV reporter, is being distributed by the National Educational Television Association to PBS stations across the country.

The film documents construction of the Cincinnati Police District 3 West Side headquarters over a 2-year period. It is the city’s first LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) Platinum building.

District 3 station, subject of the film

Stations planning to air the program include several top 50 markets. Some will show it on Earth Day, and others will run it during National Police Week in May.

Nearby, KET statewide in Kentucky will show it at 10:30 p.m. Friday, April 12. The show premiered in Cincinnati in 2017.

Blue Goes Green is funded by presenting sponsors Stephen H. Wilder Foundation and Frisch’s, plus many other local companies, foundations and individuals in the region.

BlueGoesGreen.US