Michelle Miller hosts Scripps Howard journalism awards

Michelle Miller

Thursday, April 18, 6:45 p.m., Memorial Hall



The 66th Annual Scripps Howard Awards will honor award-winning journalists who represent the tradition of a free press and exemplify the Scripps Howard Foundation’s purpose of “Giving light. Changing lives.”

The awards’ 66th competition will present $170,000 in prize money for work across 16 categories.

Hosting the show will be Michelle Miller, correspondent and co-host of “CBS Morning News” and “CBS This Morning: Saturday.” She earned an Emmy for her reporting on the National Guard’s Youth Challenge Academy and an Edward R. Murrow Award for her coverage of a day care center standoff in New Orleans. She was part of the Alfred I. duPont-Columbia Award-winning team for coverage of the Newtown, Connecticut, school shooting.

The show will be broadcast live on WCPO.com, Facebook and YouTube and rebroadcast on Newsy April 21. Immediately after the show, guests are invited to celebrate at a reception in Memorial Hall’s ballrooms. The event is cocktail attire.

The program’s national sponsor is the E.W. Scripps Co., and media sponsors are WCPO and Newsy.

Tickets are required, but they are free.

mpv.tickets.com

