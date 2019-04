Zac Greenberg

The Town Club featured singer/songwriter Zac Greenberg at its luncheon program. Greenberg sang his original compositions and played guitar for more than 80 members and guests at Queen City Club.

Greenberg also discussed his involvement in Musicians for Health, a nonprofit that raises funds for music programs and equipment at the University of Cincinnati Health Barrett Cancer Center.

Joyce Elkus was “Chair of the Day” for Town Club, which promotes charitable and educational pursuits locally.



Town Club President Linda Young, Zac Greenberg, Joyce Elkus, Martha Millett and Evi B. McCord