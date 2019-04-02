YWCA Greater Cincinnati will host 18th annual Racial Justice Breakfast at Music Hall

Chip Harrod, Iris Roley and Roy Austin

Thursday, April 4, 7:30-9:30 a.m., Music Hall



YWCA Greater Cincinnati will host its 18th annual Racial Justice Breakfast as part of its efforts to facilitate necessary social change.

This year, attendees will explore the personal and community-wide effects of racism. Keynote speaker will be Roy L. Austin, a former deputy assistant to President Obama with extensive experience investigating and prosecuting hate crimes and police brutality cases nationwide. Austin began his career as an honors trial attorney with the criminal section of the Civil Rights Division. In 2000, he joined Keker & Van Nest in San Francisco as an associate attorney working on civil and white-collar criminal cases, including a successful pro bono civil lawsuit aimed at preventing racial profiling by the California Highway Patrol.

YWCA Racial Justice honorees Iris Roley and Robert C. “Chip” Harrod also will be recognized at the event.

Roley, a Cincinnati native, is an entrepreneur and social activist. An original member of the Cincinnati Black United Front, she implemented a plan of action to address the wrongful deaths of two unarmed black men by the Cincinnati Police Department in 2000. Roley and the CBUF led the effort to mobilize Cincinnati’s African American community to document over 400 instances of police brutality and misconduct.

Harrod, a Cincinnati civic leader, is the originator and founding president of the National Underground Railroad Freedom Center. He was a leader in the repeal of Cincinnati’s anti-gay city charter amendment and a leading consultant in police-community relations. He organized the Interfaith Celebration of Cincinnati’s Bicentennial and initiated numerous interreligious dialogues. Harrod previously served as president and CEO of Bridges for a Just Community, an organization regarded for many years as the region’s leading human relations agency.

Tickets are $75 or $25 for students.

Online registration ywcacincinnati.org closes at 4 p.m. Tuesday, April 2.

Tickets can still be secured until 3 p.m. Wednesday, April 3, by contacting Tracy Wells: 513-361-2126 or twells@ywcacin.org

