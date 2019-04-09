What will you be doing ‘This Time Tomorrow’?

“This Time Tomorrow” is a four-day festival featuring more than two dozen presentations by 11 artists, from small cabaret-type performances and an intimate one-on-one experience to a site-specific, participatory presentation on the Purple People Bridge. TTT was born of the mind of Contemporary Art Center’s Performance Director Drew Klein and has ambitions to push audiences into an edgier realm of performance experiences.

‘All the Sex I’ve Ever Had’ (Cincinnati Edition) by Mammalian Diving Reflex (Photo courtesy CAC/Lucia Eggenhofer)

‘All the Sex I’ve Ever Had’ (Cincinnati Edition)

by Mammalian Diving Reflex

A group of five to eight Greater Cincinnatians, all over 65 and as-yet unnamed, gather to discuss “the evolution of love and sexuality from the perspective of life’s later years.”

• April 12-14, 7:30 p.m., Fifth Third Bank Theater, Aronoff Center

‘Running’ by Rashaad Newsome



‘Running’ by Rashaad Newsome

Newsome is billed as a multidisciplinary artist. But that barely scratches the surface of the variety of his performances. “Running” is an especially elusive work. Seph Rodney, writing in Hyperallergic, said he thought Newsome’s goal in the mostly musical piece was to “nudge the audience towards transcendence.”

• April 11-12, 8 p.m., Hall of Mirrors, Hilton Netherland Plaza

‘Serpentine’ by Daina Ashbee (Photo courtesy CAC/Adrian Morillo)

‘Serpentine’ by Daina Ashbee

Movement and music meld in a solo work performed by Mexican performance artist Areli Moran.

• April 12-13, 6 p.m., Contemporary Arts Center

‘RopeWalk’ by Amanda Curreri

‘RopeWalk’ by Amanda Curreri

Involving 50 participants from local communities, Cincinnati-based Curreri’s piece creates “ropes spanning the bridge as a symbolic and real action of public healing.” Free.

• April 14, 12:30-3 p.m., Purple People Bridge

Joseph Keckler Live

Joseph Keckler Live

Pianist, singer, composer, humorist, storyteller. Keckler’s performance has one foot in cabaret, the other in performance art.

• April 13, 8 p.m., 21c Museum Hotel

‘PUSHIT! [an exercise in getting well soon]’ by NIC Kay

‘PUSHIT! [an exercise in getting well soon]’ by NIC Kay



The site-responsive performance piece is described as “a meditation on emotional labor and the impossibility of the stage as a place for freedom for the black performer.”

• April 12, 14, 4 p.m., Contemporary Arts Center



‘As Far As My Fingertips Take Me’ by Tania El Khoury

‘As Far As My Fingertips Take Me’ by Tania El Khoury

Lebanese artist El Khoury is best known for her “ear-whispered works.” In this case, the art is a one-on-one experiential work. Patrons sit next to a gallery wall, put on earphones and hear a voice. “Put your arm through the hole in the wall.” That’s the beginning of a surprisingly intimate experience that involves voice and touch.

• April 10-14, every 15 minutes, WavePool Gallery, 2940 Colerain Ave., Camp Washington

‘Tu nombre entre nuestras Lenguas’ by Lorena Molina

‘Tu nombre entre nuestras Lenguas’ by Lorena Molina

The Cincinnati-based Salvadoran artist chronicles the 1981 massacre of more than 800 people by American-trained Salvadoran troops in the tiny town of El Mozote.

• April 11-14, every 15 minutes, Contemporary Arts Center



‘On Touching’ by Intermedio

‘On Touching’ by Intermedio

Intermedio is a group of creative souls who meld music, sound, technology and visual arts in ways that often are as mesmerizing to view as they are to hear.

• April 11, 13-14, at 2, 6:30 and 8 p.m., Lightborne Communications, 212 E. 14th St., Over-the-Rhine



Tickets range from $5-$20 for various events.

A full-festival pass is $65. thistimetmrw.com﻿