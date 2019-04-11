Reach for the Stars supports Council on Child Abuse

Friday, April 26, 6:30-9:30 p.m., The Summit, 5345 Medpace Way



Reach for the Stars is an event that will support the Council on Child Abuse and recognize National Child Abuse Prevention Month.

The event, in its second year, will include a wine reception, dinner by the bite and drinks, and will honor three chapters of Kappa Delta Sorority – Omega Xi Chapter at the University of Cincinnati, Gamma Nu Chapter at Miami University and the Greater Cincinnati Alumnae Chapter – as stars from the community for their support in keeping children safe. These chapters have donated 80 percent of proceeds from their philanthropy events each year to support COCA. The remainder of the proceeds goes to national child abuse awareness organizations.

Tickets are $75 each, or $125 for couples.

cocachild.org