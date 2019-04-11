Santa Maria Community Services to host Sharing Table fundraiser at Union Hall

On the planning committee are Tom Martin and board treasurer Barbara Kruetzkamp.

Friday, April 26, 6-9, Union Hall in Over-the-Rhine

Santa Maria Community Services invites all to its fundraiser The Sharing Table, celebrating community and raising awareness of childhood poverty in our region.

This fundraiser brings together 150 attendees to share a meal, with soups, drinks, appetizers and desserts provided by local businesses. Guests also will enjoy live music, a chance to win a raffle and the opportunity to purchase handcrafted bowls courtesy of the Cincinnati Clay Alliance.

Tickets are $50 and include two drink tickets, three soup tastings and unlimited appetizers, bread and desserts. VIP tickets are $75 and include an open bar, as well as some special gifts at the door.

santamaria-cincy.org/sharing-table

Also on the planning committee: Sara Steinkamp, events and volunteer coordination specialist; Nune Sargsyan, development director; Liz Neidich, development assistant; and Brittany Robbins, communications coordinator.