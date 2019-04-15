Jenny Powell, Jamie Smith chair ArtWorks Spring Campaign

Jenny Powell

Jamie Smith

Thursday, May 2, Duke Energy Convention Center



Jenny Powell and Jamie Smith are co-chairs for ArtWorks’ annual Adopt-An-Apprentice spring campaign and Seventh Annual Breakfast.

“Every summer, ArtWorks has an artistic workforce of 14- to 21-year-olds, sponsored by families, businesses and individuals,” Powell said. “This is why we wanted to get involved. Because these creative young adults are literally transforming the face of our city.”

Last year, ArtWorks employed 172 youth apprentices representing 60 communities, 35 high schools, and 12 colleges and universities.

Powell left U.S. Bank as chief marketing officer in 2016, after 25 years with the institution. She most recently was vice president for marketing and communications at the Greater Cincinnati Foundation. She is now an adjunct marketing professor.

Smith is the market president and publisher for the Cincinnati Business Courier, where he oversees all operations for the media outlet. He has been at the Courier 16 years, having served previously as its director of advertising.

To date, ArtWorks has completed 180 murals and has transformed 300,000 square feet of walls into monumental works of art.

artworkscincinnati.org