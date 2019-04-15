Northern Kentucky Veterinary Technicians and Northern Kentucky Veterinary Medical Association to host 5K Charity Dog Walkathon

Sunday, April 28, 11 a.m., Boone County Arboretum, 9190 Camp Ernst Road, Union, Kentucky



Take your best friend for a special walk in the park and raise money at the same time at the 5K NKY Charity Dog Walkathon benefitting Pilot Dogs Inc., a Lions Club organization that provides guide dogs to the visually impaired.

The fun, family-friendly event will take place at Boone County Arboretum, with gift bags and a cookout awaiting participants after the walk, and prizes donated by pet businesses awarded in numerous categories.

Sponsored by the Northern Kentucky Veterinary Technicians and Northern Kentucky Veterinary Medical Association, this annual event has raised more than $104,900 to date. Other sponsors include Bayer, Boehringer Ingelheim, Ceva, Designing Health, Elanco, Heska, Hill’s Pet Nutrition, Klosterman Bakery, Royal Canin, Turfway Park, Virbac, Queen City Sausage and Zoetis.

Registration starts at 11 a.m,. and the walk begins at noon.

513-831-5530, nkydogwalkathon.com