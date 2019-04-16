21c Museum Hotel debuts Cincinnati Soundbox musical series

Ellen Graham

Jackie Stevens

Lauren McAlister

Sunday, April 28, 7 p.m., 21c Museum Hotel



The 21c Museum Hotel will present the Cincinnati Soundbox, a music series featuring vocal trios, percussion and bass musicians from the Queen City and worldwide.

Designed to be a twist on classical and contemporary music, Cincinnati Soundbox seeks to build a new concert series within the community for artists by artists, who aren’t confined by style and reflect a wide scope of creativity within their voices and experiences. All solo performances will feature musicians curating their own variations on various pieces.

Vocalists Lauren McAlister, Jackie Stevens and Ellen Graham will perform selections from some of this generation’s brightest composers, as guests sip cocktails from Metropole and enjoy 21c’s latest exhibition, “Truth or Dare: A Reality Show.”

21cmuseumhotels.com