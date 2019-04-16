Kim Chiodi, Dr. O’dell Owens honored at 4C’s Champions for Children Gala

More than 400 people recently celebrated with 4C for Children at the agency’s annual Champions for Children Gala.
The event at Jack Casino, presented by U.S. Bank, raised over $218,000 and honored Champions for Children Kim Chiodi and Dr. O’dell Owens.
Chiodi is senior vice president of Public Relations and Corporate Communications at Western & Southern Financial Group. Dr. Owens is the president and chief executive officer of Interact for Health and InterAct for Change.
The Sallie Westheimer Community Impact award was presented posthumously to early childhood pioneer Dr. Dorothy June Sciarra.
Guests enjoyed cocktails and dinner, then helped raise scholarship funds. The evening kicked into high gear with an After-Party featuring live music and dancing, bourbon tasting, donut and coffee bar, silent auction, Cincinnati Attraction ticket pull and photo booth.