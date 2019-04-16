Kim Chiodi, Dr. O’dell Owens honored at 4C’s Champions for Children Gala

Champions for Children Dr. O’dell Owens and Kim Chiodi

More than 400 people recently celebrated with 4C for Children at the agency’s annual Champions for Children Gala.

The event at Jack Casino, presented by U.S. Bank, raised over $218,000 and honored Champions for Children Kim Chiodi and Dr. O’dell Owens.

Chiodi is senior vice president of Public Relations and Corporate Communications at Western & Southern Financial Group. Dr. Owens is the president and chief executive officer of Interact for Health and InterAct for Change.

The Sallie Westheimer Community Impact award was presented posthumously to early childhood pioneer Dr. Dorothy June Sciarra.

Guests enjoyed cocktails and dinner, then helped raise scholarship funds. The evening kicked into high gear with an After-Party featuring live music and dancing, bourbon tasting, donut and coffee bar, silent auction, Cincinnati Attraction ticket pull and photo booth.

Photos by Shannon Schumacher.



Gala co-chair Christy Stockton, honoree Kim Chiodi, 4C President & CEO Vanessa Freytag, honoree Dr. O’dell Owens, gala co-chair Jill Warman

Event décor on display at JACK Cincinnati Casino

Emcee Jessica Brown from FOX19Now

Presenting Sponsor U.S. Bank table: (seated) Gail Mullinger, Steve Mullinger, Mike Prescott, Lauri Prescott; (standing) Gene Fugate, Liz Fugate, 4C board member Diane Jordan, Alicia Townsend, Ty Townsend

Billy Boykins, former 4C board chair Pam Page-Boykins, Judy Fulcher, David Fulcher, Alfonso Cornejo, 4C board member Lori Landrum, Rick Landrum

Angela and Brent Laman, parents of Next Generation Youth Award winners Hannah and Alex Laman

Gala committee member Jessica Woodward and Julie Highly

Guests enjoyed a bourbon tasting led by Tiernon Hogan of Cork ‘n Bottle during the After-Party festivities