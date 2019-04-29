Cincinnati Art Academy Block Party to celebrate 150th

Diane Coffee (Photo by Alex Viscius)

Aziza Love

Knotts

Ronin Halloway

Friday, May 3, 6-11 p.m., Over-the-Rhine

The Art Academy of Cincinnati will celebrate its 150th anniversary with a block party, and the public is invited. The Art Academy will close off the 1200 block of Jackson Street. The free event will feature musical performances by Diane Coffee, Ronin Halloway, Knotts, PHYSCO and Aziza Love of Triiibe.

Neighborhood vendors will sell their wares alongside Art Academy students. Food will be available from Ché and Red Sesame Korean BBQ, with 3 Points Urban Brewery providing a special AAC 150 brew.

The party will feature Cincinnati’s first modular art pod exhibit with 30 8-by-9-foot art pod structures strung together to create an interactive exhibit. The exhibit is funded by ArtsWave.

Visitors can also take in “9×18: The Parking Lot Art Experiment.” The third iteration of the event, produced by Wave Pool, is moving to OTR to be part of AAC’s Block Party.

The alternative/performative/experimental/live art fair will take over the parking lot at the corner of 12th and Jackson streets. “9×18” describes the dimensions of a standard parking space. The typical tents, wire hangers and plastic sleeves for goods sold will be absent. Instead, viewers will be inundated with performance, art actions, experimental engagements and ephemeral works.

Organizers say this installation is less about purchasing work (though there will be some opportunity for that), and more about creating an immersive experience.

