Cincinnati Parks Foundation’s ‘Hats Off’ annual luncheon

Co-chairs Carrie Carothers and Jennifer Buchholz

Friday, May 10, 11 a.m., Smale Riverfront Park

The Women’s Committee of Smale Riverfront Park is pulling out all the stops for its 13th annual Hats Off Luncheon. Guests will be greeted with bursts of color, sights and sounds, starting with a champagne reception under the John A. Roebling Suspension Bridge, followed by a parade featuring dancers from Pones leading guests to the celebration in the main tent on the Great Lawn.

Fox19 anchor Rob Williams will emcee the presentation of the Phyllis W. Smale Award, presented by Procter & Gamble, followed by a gourmet luncheon.

Event co-chairs Jennifer Buchholz and Carrie Carothers lead a record 150 volunteers on six committees. Over $500,000 in sponsorships has been raised. More than 1,200 guests are expected to attend the luncheon, which provides funds for the preservation and programming initiatives by the Cincinnati Parks Foundation.

Following the luncheon, sponsors and special ticket holders will continue the celebration at the first Hats Off after-party at 21c Museum Hotel.

Tickets start at $175.

cincinnatiparksfoundation.org/events/hats-off-luncheon