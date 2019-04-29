Community leaders receive Women of Distinction Award from Girl Scouts of Western Ohio

Kim Foss, Denise Driehaus, Katherine Jordan, Sue Gantz Matz and Claudia Abercrumbie

Girl Scouts of Western Ohio recognized five community leaders as 2019 Women of Distinction. The award honors exceptional women who give hope and inspiration to girls through their achievements and passion for service.

Honorees were Claudia Abercrumbie, president and CEO, The Abercrumbie Group Financial Empowerment; Denise Driehaus, Hamilton County commissioner; Kim Foss, biomechanist/athletic trainer, Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center; Katherine Jordan, funeral director, Thompson, Hall and Jordan Funeral Home; and Sue Gantz Matz, retired analytical and polymer science research manager, LyondellBasell.

The awards program was emceed by Lisa Smith, a reporter with WCPO’s 9 On Your Side, with Olivia Core, Ursuline Academy senior and 13-year Girl Scout, presenting the keynote speech. The event generated more than $60,000 to support Girl Scouts’ Camp for Every Girl initiative.



Dean Matz, Sue Gantz Matz and Jason Matz

Roni Luckenbill and Olivia Core

Mark Romito and Marcia Dowds

Betti Hinton and Mary Ann Knoop

Denise Driehaus, Kim Foss, Katherine Jordan, Claudia Abercrumbie and Sue Gantz Matz

Mary Lu Aft, John LaMacchia, Betsy LaMacchia, Denise Driehaus, Carole Rigaud and Merri Gaither-Smith

Valerie Newell and Barbara Bonifas

Eden Crossett, James Crossett, Kait Barnes and Kyle Streicher

Lisa Smith, Claudia Abercrumbie, Olivia Core, Sherri Core and Bleuzette Marshall

Carol Olson, Mark Dawes, Nancy Dawes and Sue Gantz Matz