It’s ‘Back to Nature’ for CNC’s gala

Marian Leibold, event chair; Doris Marks Rodier, events coordinator; Susan Anthony; Paula Maier; Jeff Sperry, director of external relations; and Judy Mitchell

Saturday, May 11, 6 p.m., Krippendorf Lodge, Cincinnati Nature Center

Cincinnati Nature Center plans the ultimate party in the woods at this year’s spring gala. The “Back to Nature”-themed evening will honor executive director Bill Hopple, who will retire in May after 23 years in the role.

Chef, author and radio personality Amy Tobin will emcee the event, which includes opportunities for guests to mingle under the stars while viewing nature-themed art displayed for silent auction. The evening also will include a signature cocktail, dinner by Elegant Fare and live music. Artist John Ruthven will sketch on the lodge’s terrace and auction his finished wildlife piece.

Proceeds from the event’s silent and live auctions will be used to establish the William H. Hopple III Education Fund, providing nature education for all ages.

Presenting sponsors are the Austin E. Knowlton Foundation and the Oliver Family Foundation. Other sponsors include Park National Bank, the Stella Buerger Foundation and Western & Southern Financial Group.

Tickets are $175. Valet parking is provided. Dress is upscale garden party attire.

513-965-3346, drodier@cincynature.org