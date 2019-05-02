Classical Roots returns with International Women’s Day vibe

Photos by Claudia Herschner
The Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra celebrated the diversity of African American musical traditions at its annual Classical Roots concert.
The sold-out concert recognized the contributions of female composers, arrangers and musicians – past and present – in honor of International Women’s Day. The program featured the world premiere of a new work by composer Sonia Morales-Matos, a Cincinnati resident.
The 150-member Classical Roots Community Mass Choir and the MUSE Cincinnati Women’s Choir performed. John Morris Russell conducted the CSO.
Lisa Fischer, best known as a backup singer for the Rolling Stones and Tina Turner, was the featured vocalist. Kentucky native Angelique Clay also performed.