Classical Roots returns with International Women’s Day vibe

  • Angelique Clay, vocal soloist with with conductor John Morris Russell
  • Classical Roots Community Mass Choir
  • Kimberly Cann, piano soloist
  • MUSE, Cincinnati Women’s Choir
  • Lisa Fischer, featured vocal soloist

Photos by Claudia Herschner

The Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra celebrated the diversity of African American musical traditions at its annual Classical Roots concert.

The sold-out concert recognized the contributions of female composers, arrangers and musicians – past and present – in honor of International Women’s Day. The program featured the world premiere of a new work by composer Sonia Morales-Matos, a Cincinnati resident.

The 150-member Classical Roots Community Mass Choir and the MUSE Cincinnati Women’s Choir performed. John Morris Russell conducted the CSO.

Lisa Fischer, best known as a backup singer for the Rolling Stones and Tina Turner, was the featured vocalist. Kentucky native Angelique Clay also performed.

