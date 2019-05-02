Classical Roots returns with International Women’s Day vibe

Angelique Clay, vocal soloist with with conductor John Morris Russell

Classical Roots Community Mass Choir

Kimberly Cann, piano soloist

MUSE, Cincinnati Women’s Choir

Lisa Fischer, featured vocal soloist

Photos by Claudia Herschner

The Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra celebrated the diversity of African American musical traditions at its annual Classical Roots concert.

The sold-out concert recognized the contributions of female composers, arrangers and musicians – past and present – in honor of International Women’s Day. The program featured the world premiere of a new work by composer Sonia Morales-Matos, a Cincinnati resident.

The 150-member Classical Roots Community Mass Choir and the MUSE Cincinnati Women’s Choir performed. John Morris Russell conducted the CSO.

Lisa Fischer, best known as a backup singer for the Rolling Stones and Tina Turner, was the featured vocalist. Kentucky native Angelique Clay also performed.



