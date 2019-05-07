Cincinnati Museum Center unveils Neil Armstrong Exploration Gallery in time for Apollo 11 50th anniversary

The Cincinnati Museum Center (CMC) unveiled their newest permanent exhibit just in time for the 50th anniversary of the historic Apollo 11 mission: the Neil Armstrong Space Exploration Gallery, presented by the Harold C. Schott Foundation. The exhibit features interactive elements, original equipment and artifacts from the mission and an immersive theater component, and will expand next year to look toward the future. Included in the gallery are four unique artifacts from the Apollo 11 mission, including a moon rock from Neil Armstrong himself – who served as chairman of the Museum of Natural History and as an emeritus trustee of CMC – donated to the CMC during a ceremony at Union Terminal where NASA named him an Ambassador of Exploration.

The Neil Armstrong Space Exploration Gallery will expand in 2020 in a peek into the next generation of space exploration, featuring interactive and virtual reality elements, utilizing up-to-the-minute NASA briefings and information.

The Smithsonian-affiliated Cincinnati Museum Center (CMC) at Union Terminal is a nationally recognized institution and National Historic Landmark.

cincymuseum.org