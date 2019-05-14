Dancing for the Stars raises $105,000 for Cincinnati Arts Association

Michelle and Andrew Krumpelman of Biltmore Estate Wines

Jeff Thomas and Kent Shaw

Jeanette Altenau of TriHealth with Steve and Ginger Loftin

Michael Betz of The Enquirer, the competition’s Fundraising Award Champion, and Doreen Beatrice

Brandon Etheridge and Heidi DeJonckheere

Phil Gill of Tom Gill Chevrolet and Desiree Mainous of Arthur Murray Dance Studio

First place: Halle Quinn and professional dancer Alyenendrov Tsorokean

Second place: Dance instructor Josh Tilford and Rhonda Whitaker of Duke Energy

Guests dance the night away.

Halle Quinn and Alyenendrov Tsorokean

Jan-Michele Lemon Kearney, president/CEO of Sesh Communications, and Jozsef Parragh, dance instructor

Third place: Dance instructor Bonita Brockert and catering company owner Jeff Thomas

Community volunteer Halle Quinn and her dance partner Alyenendrov Tsorokean from Phoenix Rising Ballroom received a perfect score of 40 to snag first place at the Cincinnati Arts Association’s 13th annual Dancing for the Stars.

The event, CAA’s largest fundraiser, raised more than $105,000 to support the organization’s arts education programs. These include the Overture Awards – the nation’s largest locally run high school arts scholarship competition. An online auction raised more than $20,000.

The competition featured seven Cincinnati celebrities paired with professional dancers. The winners were chosen through a combination of audience vote and judges’ scores. The dance for the evening was the cha cha, and each pair had 90 seconds to woo the crowd and the judges.

Michael Betz, senior brand manager at The Cincinnati Enquirer, won the Fundraising Champion Award.

Second place went to Duke Energy’s Rhonda Whitaker and her pro partner Josh Tilford. Jeff Thomas from Jeff Thomas Catering and pro partner Bonita Brockert placed third.

Event emcees were WGRR-FM’s Chris O’Brien and Janeen Coyle. The judges were Douglas Beal, Barbara Hauser, Pam Kravetz and Steve Valerius.

