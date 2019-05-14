Shine a Light walk to raise funds for NF research

NF Hero Collin Packer enjoying the hula hoops at the 2018 NF Walk in Cincinnati

May 18, Registration 9 a.m., walk 10:30 a.m., Corwin M. Nixon Park

The Shine a Light NF Walk aims to bring neurofibromatosis out of the shadows and raise funds for research. It also offers family fun with lunch, raffles, face painting and more.

Individuals, families, teams, corporate groups and on-leash dogs are welcome.

The Children’s Tumor Foundation fights NF, a genetic disorder that causes tumors on nerves throughout the body. It affects one in every 3,000 people. There is no cure, but researchers say treatments may be near.

ctf.org