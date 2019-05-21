More than 300 artists and artisans at Summerfair 2019, plus brunch…

Summerfair Cincinnati is the 900-pound gorilla of arts fairs. One of the nation’s oldest continuing arts fairs, it consistently ranks as one of the best in the United States.

The 52nd annual show will be at Coney Island, from Friday, May 31, through Sunday, June 2. Visitors can peruse more than 300 exhibitors – photography, painting, drawing/printmaking, wood, metal, sculpture, glass, ceramics, fibers, leather, jewelry and 2D/3D mixed media – plus performing artists, culinary treats and fun for the kids. There’s also plenty of free parking. Admission is $10.

Another opportunity on Saturday is Brunch in the Gardens, 9-11 a.m. Enjoy one free drink of your choice (mimosas and bloody marys) while listening to music by Amy McFarland Trio. Tickets are $40/person and include entry into Summerfair.

Summerfair proceeds benefit a wide range of area nonprofits.

summerfair.org

