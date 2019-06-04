Rebel Revel drag, fashion show at Aronoff for Rachel Rampleman’s exhibit

Runway show from New York’s LACTIC Inc.

Art-couture stylings by costume and wig designer Stacey Vest of Sweet Hayseed’s Wearable Wonders

Saturday, June 8, 8 p.m., Weston Art Gallery, Aronoff Center for the Arts

Rebel Revel is coming to celebrate “Oh! You Pretty Things,” an exhibition by Cincinnati native and Brooklyn-based multimedia artist Rachel Rampleman.

Oh! You Pretty Things is a nearly 20-year survey exhibition of Rampleman’s documentary and experimental video work.

The exhibit opened at the Weston Art Gallery in April and will continue through June 16.

Rebel Revel is a one-night festival celebrating those who push the limits of gender expression by combining drag, burlesque, avant-garde fashions and radical makeup with subversive and often political performances.

The evening will include complimentary hors d’oeuvres and a cash bar, followed by fashion and drag shows featuring Burlesque by Ginger LeSnapps, Smoke & Queers (a queer coed amateur burlesque troupe), and performances by ODD Presents and Draglesque.

A dance party from 10:30 p.m. to midnight will cap the night.

Admission is free, but guests must be age 21 or older. Registration gives priority but does not guarantee admission. Admission is first come, first served until capacity is reached.

