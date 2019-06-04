Taft hosts exhibit of French advertising posters

Jules Chéret, Folies-Bergère/La Loïe Fuller, 1893, color lithograph. Photograph by John Faier, © 2015, The Richard H. Driehaus Museum

Jules Chéret, Folies-Bergère/La Loïe Fuller Émilienne D’Alençon, 1893, color lithograph. Photograph by John Faier, © 2015, The Richard H. Driehaus Museum

Eugène Grasset, Marque Georges Richard/Cycles & Automobiles, 1899, color lithograph. Photograph by John Faier, © 2015, The Richard H. Driehaus Museum

Alphonse Mucha, Zodiac, 1896, color lithograph on silk. Photograph by John Faier, © 2015, The Richard H. Driehaus Museum

Alphonse Mucha, Sarah Bernhardt as “La Dame Aux Camélias,” 1896, color lithograph. Photograph by John Faier, © 2015, The Richard H. Driehaus Museum

Théophile-Alexandre Steinlen, Le Chat Noir, 1896–97, color lithograph. Photograph by John Faier, © 2015, The Richard H. Driehaus Museum

Théophile-Alexandre Steinlen, Motocycles Comiot, 1899, color lithograph. Photograph by John Faier, © 2015, The Richard H. Driehaus Museum

Henri de Toulouse-Lautrec, Moulin Rouge: La Goulue, 1891, color lithograph. Photograph by John Faier, © 2015, The Richard H. Driehaus Museum

Henri de Toulouse-Lautrec, Jane Avril, 1899, color lithograph. Photograph by John Faier, © 2015, The Richard H. Driehaus Museum

Saturday, June 8-Sunday, Sept. 15, Taft Museum of Art

As the 19th century closed, vivid artwork began appearing on Paris streets in the form of commercial posters – affiches – promoting everything from goods and services to events and entertainment.

This art-as-advertising hybrid was a colorful, dramatic art form that epitomized La Belle Epoque. Parisians were captivated by the posters, and collecting them became all the rage.

Nearly 140 years later, some of the best examples of the form will be on exhibit in “L’Affichomania: The Passion for French Posters,” at the Taft Museum of Art. This showing will be the first stop on a five-city tour.

The exhibition, curated by Jeannine Falino, features approximately 60 posters dating from 1875 to 1910, all from the collection of the Richard H. Driehaus Museum, Chicago.

The exhibit will be included in general admission.

www.taftmuseum.org