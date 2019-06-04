Taft hosts exhibit of French advertising posters

Saturday, June 8-Sunday, Sept. 15, Taft Museum of Art
As the 19th century closed, vivid artwork began appearing on Paris streets in the form of commercial posters – affiches – promoting everything from goods and services to events and entertainment.
This art-as-advertising hybrid was a colorful, dramatic art form that epitomized La Belle Epoque. Parisians were captivated by the posters, and collecting them became all the rage.
Nearly 140 years later, some of the best examples of the form will be on exhibit in “L’Affichomania: The Passion for French Posters,” at the Taft Museum of Art. This showing will be the first stop on a five-city tour.
The exhibition, curated by Jeannine Falino, features approximately 60 posters dating from 1875 to 1910, all from the collection of the Richard H. Driehaus Museum, Chicago.
The exhibit will be included in general admission.