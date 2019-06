Tim Smith, Paula Toti, Ivy Hodges and Rodney Hodges

Abby Wheeler and Jon Lewis

Frank Miller, Carolyn Miller, Joanne Handy and Clark Handy

Louis and Holly Mazzocca with Dan and Fran Bailey

Amy Tuttle and Nicole Klosterman

Marvin Smith, Barbara Hahn, Barbara Gould, Jim Tarbell, Cheryl Coy Stamm and Linda Greenberg

The Grammy Award-winning duo Béla Fleck and Abigail Washburn performed to a sold-out audience in the Longworth-Anderson Series at Memorial Hall.

A pre-concert reception honored series Friends & Founders with food, drink and music from the Comet Bluegrass All-Stars.

The season will continue with An Evening with Jimmie Vaughan on June 27, Pat Metheny Side Eye on Sept. 8, and Keb’ Mo’ Solo on Sept. 15 at Memorial Hall.