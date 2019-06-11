Taft Museum gala puts a new twist on fundraisers

Gala Committee: (Back) Brad Albrecht, John Lawrence IV, Gunnar Pohlman, Anna Huesman, Ron Bates, Gerry Greene and Josh Diedrichs; (front) Ali Webster, Emma Off, Margot Dickinson, Randy Lasley, Deborah Emont Scott, Sabina Khemchandani, Laura Pease, Molly Prues and Kathy Schmitt

More than 325 guests got twisted at this year’s fundraising gala at the Taft Museum of Art.

Inspired by the sculpture “Far Flung” on the museum’s front lawn, the event presented guests with new sights at every twist and turn.

Guests enjoyed dinner by the bite and “twisted”-inspired cocktails while listening to music by DJ ETrayn.

Nine prize packages were up for grabs in the Education Raffle, including airline tickets, Procter & Gamble stock, flower-arranging classes and a garden brunch for 18.

The gala raised more than $100,000.

Co-chairs were Ron Bates and Randy Lasley. Committee members were Brad Albrecht, MacKenzie Chavez, Margot Dickinson, Josh Diedrichs, Nancy Fehr, Sarah Fogarty, Bonnie Gleaves, Julie Greiwe, Kathy Hamm, Anna Huesman, Sabina Khemchandani, John Lawrence IV, Emma Off, Laura Pease, Gunnar Pohlman, Molly Prues, Courtney Ragland, Kathy Schmitt, Anne Shanahan, Dana Stein, Mary Beth Sundermann and Ali Webster.

