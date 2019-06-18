CCM Jazz joins Marsalis and JALCO for journey to Brazil

Scott Belck, Wynton Marsalis, Stanley Romanstein

When the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra, led by Wynton Marsalis, embarks on its next international residency, the world-renowned big band will be accompanied by nearly two dozen CCM students and faculty members.

The University of Cincinnati College-Conservatory of Music’s Department of Jazz Studies has been named JALCO’s inaugural College Affiliate, a distinction reserved for the country’s top-ranked jazz programs. The CCM Jazz Orchestra, directed by Scott Belck, will join Marsalis and the band for an international residency in São Paulo, Brazil, June 22-30.

Nine undergraduate and 10 graduate students will participate in the trip, alongside Belck and fellow CCM faculty members Craig Bailey, Steve Allee and Kimothy Pensyl. During the intensive week-long program, CCM’s students and faculty will work with JALCO members, perform in São Paulo schools and at the US Consulate, and will serve as the opening bact for JALCO concerts around the city.

“We want our students and faculty to be part of a global network of alumni and artists – to experience other cultures, other languages and other ways of looking at and creating art,” says CCM Dean Stanley E. Romanstein. “CCM is cultivating these opportunities so we can provide students with more hands-on learning experiences that prepare them to take the next steps in their lives and careers.”

Offering both bachelor and master of music degrees, the Jazz Studies program at CCM teaches the fundamentals of classical music, stylistic elements of each historical jazz period, strategies for enhancing originality, techniques of electronic media and today’s cutting-edge trends that defy categorization.

Hailed as the “finest big band in the world today” by The Telegraph, the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra is made up of 15 of the finest soloists, ensemble players, and arrangers in jazz music today.

ccm.uc.edu/jazz

jazz.org/about