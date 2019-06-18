Cincinnati Zoo entertained 1,300 to boost education programs with Zoo La La

More than 1,300 guests attended Zoo La La at the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden, presented by UC Health. The event was co-chaired by Brittany Konen and Missy Tranter and hosted by the Ambassador Council, a group of young professionals committed to supporting the zoo’s mission. The party with a purpose featured zoo-nique cocktails, dinner-by-the-bite, live music, animal encounters and much more. Funds raised will help support the zoo’s education department, including the Living Classroom Education Access Fund, providing free field trips to schools in need.