Cincinnati Zoo entertained 1,300 to boost education programs with Zoo La La

(bottom row L to R): Reba Dysart, Erin Walsh, Anna Miller, Sara Phillips, Sarah Anderson, Paaras Parker, Amy Fecker, Emily Roberts, Andy Kwiatkowski, Peter Horton, (2nd row L to R): Michael Young, Ryan Hoskins, Nick Hoyng, Josh Warren, Jake Samad, Marcus Thompson, (top row L to R): Christina Misali, Melissa Herman, Thane Maynard, Aleicia Ennis, Missy Tranter, Brian Butt, Dave Jenike, Dominic Iacobucci, Courtney Ryan

More than 1,300 guests attended Zoo La La at the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden, presented by UC Health. The event was co-chaired by Brittany Konen and Missy Tranter and hosted by the Ambassador Council, a group of young professionals committed to supporting the zoo’s mission. The party with a purpose featured zoo-nique cocktails, dinner-by-the-bite, live music, animal encounters and much more. Funds raised will help support the zoo’s education department, including the Living Classroom Education Access Fund, providing free field trips to schools in need.

Tricia Horn, Molly Flanagan, Emily Ryan, Lisa Hubbard

Scott and Jenna Wingate, Joe Mastrullo

Reba Dysart, Peter Horton, Amy Fecker, Jake Samad, Sarah Anderson

Paaras and Sean Parker

David Chandler

(bottom row L to R): Reba Dysart, Erin Walsh, Anna Miller, Sara Phillips, Sarah Anderson, Paaras Parker, Amy Fecker, Emily Roberts, Andy Kwiatkowski, Peter Horton, (2nd row L to R): Michael Young, Ryan Hoskins, Nick Hoyng, Josh Warren, Jake Samad, Marcus Thompson, (top row L to R): Christina Misali, Melissa Herman, Thane Maynard, Aleicia Ennis, Missy Tranter, Brian Butt, Dave Jenike, Dominic Iacobucci, Courtney Ryan