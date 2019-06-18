Event Recap, Health, Recognition

Mercy Health Foundation Angels Among Us

by  • 
  • Anne and Jim McGraw
  • Erika Judd
  • Dr. R P Singh and Dr. Preeti Ghatora
  • Dave Fikse, president of Mercy Health-Greater Cincinnati with his wife, Maria Urbanowicz
  • Dan and Esther McCarthy
  • Judson Ivy, CEO of Ensemble Health Partners, with honoree Kimberly Stephens
  • Honoree Sarah Beeler, Mercy Serves-AmeriCorps program manager, with presenter Michael Argus of US Acute Care Solutions
  • Presenter Karyn Dyehouse and honoree Mary Lonneman
  • (Standing) Dr. Lori Lape, Andrew Lonneman, Mary Lonneman, Jennifer Ramsey and Linda Holdman; (seated) Christopher Lape, Lianna Melvin, Lisa Sweeterman, Grace Danis and Anne Stone
  • Dr. Janet Reid, Mercy Health Cincinnati board member, and Dr. Calvin Washington
  • Kristyn Hartman and Mike Brown, emcees
  • Michael Bezney, chief legal officer and general counsel of Bon Secours Mercy Health, proposes (again, after 38 years) to wife MiChele.
  • Crowd seated during presentation
  • Kristyn Hartman and John Planes
  • Kool & The Gang
  • Kevin and Michelle Jones
  • Kay and Jack Geiger with Carol and Ron Tozzi
  • Kathy Ryan, Joe Mayernik and Dr. Lakshmi Sammarco

Mercy Health Foundation-Cincinnati hosted more than 800 guests at the Waypoint Aviation Hangar for its third Angels Among Us event.

Three programs – Mercy Serves-AmeriCorps, Mercy Perinatal Outreach Program and the Mercy Health Partnership Program – received the Angel Award. These programs were recognized for their  roles in carrying out Mercy’s mission of taking healthcare to all in the community.

Proceeds from the evening will support programs throughout Greater Cincinnati neighborhoods.

Entertainment was provided by Kool & The Gang. Emcees were Kristyn Hartman and Mike Brown.

Leave a Reply