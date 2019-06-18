Mercy Health Foundation Angels Among Us

Mercy Health Foundation-Cincinnati hosted more than 800 guests at the Waypoint Aviation Hangar for its third Angels Among Us event.
Three programs – Mercy Serves-AmeriCorps, Mercy Perinatal Outreach Program and the Mercy Health Partnership Program – received the Angel Award. These programs were recognized for their roles in carrying out Mercy’s mission of taking healthcare to all in the community.
Proceeds from the evening will support programs throughout Greater Cincinnati neighborhoods.
Entertainment was provided by Kool & The Gang. Emcees were Kristyn Hartman and Mike Brown.