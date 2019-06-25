ArtsWave awards $10M to support region’s arts

ArtsWave President & CEO Alicia Kintner

ArtsWave’s board of directors approved more than $10 million in grants to arts organizations in Greater Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky for the coming year.

In all, more than 120 arts organizations received support.

As part of that approval, Sustaining Impact Grants totaling more than $9.7 million were awarded to 44 organizations. These grants are renewable for an additional two years based on agency performance and the results of the ArtsWave Community Campaign.

ArtsWave’s Blueprint for Collective Action, a 10-year strategy, was used to help determine who received grants and how much. Thirty-eight volunteer panelists representing business, civic and community groups were involved in the evaluation process.

Funding came from the 2019 Community Campaign, which ended April 30 with more than $12.3 in donations by nearly 35,000 individuals and hundreds of companies.

