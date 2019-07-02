Danger Wheel 5: more wheels, more danger

Saturday, July 27, noon-11 p.m., 12th and Broadway, Pendleton

Pendleton’s most exciting (and dangerous) event will return for its fifth year of downhill Big Wheel races to benefit the beautification of the Pendleton neighborhood.

Doubling the number of three-person teams from 64 to 128, this year’s event will offer the public a chance to see teams face off one-on-one on a two-block course, rain or shine.

The event also will feature an expanded area for children and families. The entertainment line-up will be announced soon.

Spectators are encouraged to take chairs to view the competition free of charge.

Proceeds will help install permanent historical markers as well as planters and waste receptacles in Pendleton.

Registration for teams of three is $100.

dangerwheel.com