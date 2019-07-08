Bob Castellini honored at St. Vincent de Paul Celebration of Service
Nearly 350 people gathered at the Cintas Center to honor one of the area’s most active community supporters, Bob Castellini. The occasion was St. Vincent de Paul’s fifth annual Celebration of Service.
Castellini, a longtime St. Vincent de Paul advocate, serves on the boards of numerous charitable organizations. He thanked the volunteers who provide a majority of the society’s social services.
Guests helped raise more than $370,000 in Castellini’s honor to support St. Vincent de Paul’s Liz Carter Homelessness Prevention Fund. It was one of the largest contributions in the event’s five-year span.
Speakers included the Rev. Barry Windholtz, George Vincent and Linda Smith-Berry