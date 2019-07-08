Push 4 Pencils returns with 2 locations

Thomas Proffitt of Ensemble Health Partners during the 2018 event

Saturday, July 13, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Kenwood Towne Centre

Saturday, July 20, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Florence Mall

Crayons to Computers will kick off its back-to-school campaign with its second Push 4 Pencils Supply Drive. Two dates and locations are planned.

These “Stuff the Van” collection events provide students in need with the tools to succeed in school. While all new supplies are helpful, teachers most need crayons, dry erase markers, filler paper, glue sticks, notebooks, pencils and pocket folders.

Crayons to Computers encourages companies, civic groups and organizations to host supply drives of their own leading up to the new school year.# crayons2computers.org