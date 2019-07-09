Cincinnati Pops marks historic moon landing anniversary with new release

John Morris Russell conducts the Cincinnati Pops.

The Cincinnati Pops Orchestra, under the direction of Pops Conductor John Morris Russell, released its latest recording, “Voyage,” on July 5.

The first studio recording made at Music Hall, following its major renovation, draws inspiration from the stars and includes the world premiere recording of the title track by Academy Award-winning composer Michael Giacchino.

His composition, Voyage, was co-commissioned by the Cincinnati Pops and the National Symphony Orchestra and commemorates the 50th anniversary of the moon landing and the historic “giant leap for mankind.”

Album art for the Cincinnati Pops’ new recording, “Voyage”

“Michael Giacchino’s Voyage portrays the physical and metaphorical struggle to escape the gravity of our home planet to reach the eternal vastness of space,” said Russell. “This vivid and emotional work captures both the anxiety and thrill the world experienced as Apollo 11 astronauts Neil Armstrong, Buzz Aldrin and Michael Collins made history together 50 years ago.”

Among Giacchino’s many film credits are Star Trek (2009) and Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. Musical selections from these two films are included on this new Cincinnati Pops recording, as well as other popular sci-fi favorites from film and television by John Williams, Justin Hurwitz, David Newman, and more.

The Vocal Arts Ensemble of Cincinnati provided the choral tracks on the recording.

