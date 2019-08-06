Art of Burning Man continues at Cincinnati Art Museum, inspires fundraiser

Amy Latessa, Erica Schultz, Jordan Long Cullars and Mary Koshar

Elevated Aerlists

Forrealism Tribe

Pones

Alice Weston and Jim Rauth

Amy Hatton, Chris Evans and Julie Hanser

William and Nina Fry

Photos by TwinSpirePhotography

“No Spectators: The Art of Burning Man” opened this summer at Cincinnati Art Museum, with CAM Founders Society members getting a sneak peek at a preview event in partnership with PNC.

The exhibit, which runs through Sept. 2, also served as the inspiration for CAM’s annual summer fundraiser. Guests at the Beyond Black Rock event enjoyed food and drink from La Soupe, Forno Osteria + Bar, United Dairy Farmers, Fifty West Brewing Co.y and Platform Beer Co.; live music from Swampthang and DJ Dayna; and performances by Pones, featuring painted bodies by Aryn Fox, Forrealism Tribe and Elevated Aerials.

