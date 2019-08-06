Black Family Reunion returning for 31st year with weekend full of events

Jason Dunn accepts the 2018 Family of the Year award

Friday-Sunday, Aug. 16-18, Sawyer Point and other venues

The 31st Black Family Reunion Celebration will return to Cincinnati, with the theme “Embracing our Excellence.”

The gathering will feature a weekend full of events, including:

Friday, Aug. 16 : Heritage Breakfast (8:30-10:30 a.m.), a job fair (11 a.m.-3 p.m.) at the Ramada Inn in Sharonville, and Punching for Peace (7-10 p.m.).

: Heritage Breakfast (8:30-10:30 a.m.), a job fair (11 a.m.-3 p.m.) at the Ramada Inn in Sharonville, and Punching for Peace (7-10 p.m.). Saturday, Aug. 17: Parade (10 a.m.) followed by activities and entertainment at Sawyer Point (noon-9 p.m.).

Parade (10 a.m.) followed by activities and entertainment at Sawyer Point (noon-9 p.m.). Sunday, Aug. 18: Church service and baptism (10 a.m.) followed by activities and entertainment at Sawyer Point (noon-9 p.m.).

This year’s Family of the Year Award will go to Stan and Kristi Clement-Williams and family.

www.myblackfamilyreunion.org

Guests at the 2018 Black Family Reunion, which draws up to 10,000 visitors each year