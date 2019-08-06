Wave Pool heating up summer with Pool Party, Drawing Marathon

Russell Ihreg, Abby Schnure, JD Nehls and Will Ogden at last year’s Drawing Marathon

Michael Mann during last year’s Pool Party

Stephanie Burkhart at the 2018 Pool Party

Alan Wight and Scottie Bellissemo watch the party.

Friday, Aug. 16, 5 p.m.-2 a.m., Drawing Marathon

Sunday, Aug. 18, 4-8 p.m., Pool Party

Wave Pool is gearing up for two favorite summertime events: the Drawing Marathon and the fifth annual Pool Party.

Wave Pool’s Drawing Marathon challenges artists to draw continuously, creating an unknown number of works in the time allotted. The artworks produced will be sold during the event and at the Pool Party.

The Pool Party is Wave Pool’s annual community block party. Guests are encouraged to attend in their swimsuits and be ready for an art-filled summer swim party.

Rachel Street next to Wave Pool will be blocked off for the event. There will be food, a miniature golf course, a mobile nail-painting studio, T-shirt printing, musicians and more.

Both events are free.

wavepoolgallery.org