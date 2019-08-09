Serve! Ace! Spike! Volleyball tourney will benefit Cancer Family Care

Sunday, Aug. 25, Grand Sands Volleyball

The Cancer Family Care Young Professional Group will host the seventh Annual Dig Deep for Cancer Family Care Sand Volleyball Tournament.

Teams of six players will compete. Entry is $25 until Aug. 18, $30 afterward. At registration, please include the team captain’s name.

Entry includes snacks, lunch, entertainment and drink specials.

There is no requirement for the number of players per team, but teams of six are recommended. Teams must have at least one female on the court.

cancerfamilycare.org