Philanthropists honored at Voices of Giving awards

Conrad Thiede and Rhonda Curtis

Jordon Huizenga with honorees David and Lori Zombek

Lisa Roberts-Rosser, Kathann Koehler and Mary Kay Koehler

Eli Cochran; honorees Bradley and Elizabeth Younger; and Jacob Brooks

Michelle Zeis and honoree John Anderson

Daniel McManus and Tom Kahle

Barry Kogan; honorees Carol and Larry Neuman; and Steffi Kogan

Helene Herbert and Woody Taft

Mike Fischer and honoree Frank Keenan

David Harris and Debbie Steinbauch

Whitney O’Neal, president of the Greater Cincinnati Planned Giving Council, with Raynal Moore

Honorees Tom and Dianne Robinson with Roger Grein

The Greater Cincinnati Planned Giving Council honored 20 philanthropists with Voices of Giving Awards for their generosity to charitable organizations.

The 21th annual Voices of Giving Awards Event held at CET paid tribute to those who have made a bequest or other planned gift to a favorite charitable organization. All honorees were selected by their benefiting cause.

The event committee included Carol Serrone, chair; and members Lillian Derkson, Butch Elfers, Melissa Gayer, Misty Griesinger, David Harris, Michelle Mancini, Lisa Roberts-Rosser, Sue Ellen Stuebing, Becky Timberlake, Dan Virzi and Michelle Zeis.

The council develops, markets and administers charitable planned gifts for nonprofit institutions.

Voices of Giving honorees

Joseph and Frank Keenan (nominated by CET)

Lori and David Zombek (nominated by Children Inc.)

Terry Lemmerman (nominated by Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park)

Carol and Carl Huether (nominated by Cincinnati Public Radio)

Joe and Mary Brinkmeyer (nominated by Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Gardens)

Terrence Lilly (nominated posthumously by Freestore Foodbank)

Donald C. and Laura M. Harrison (nominated by the Greater Cincinnati Foundation, Laura honored posthumously)

Barbara H. “Bobbie” Ford (nominated by Hospice of Cincinnati)

Carol and Larry Neuman (nominated by Jewish Cemeteries of Greater Cincinnati)

Beth and Louis Guttman (nominated by Jewish Federation of Cincinnati)

Pat and Lew French (nominated by Life Enriching Communities-Twin Lakes)

Martha Gelwicks Huheey (nominated posthumously by Life Enriching Communities-Twin Towers)

Ray and Donna Bowman (nominated by LifeSpan Inc.)

Dianne and Tom Robinson (nominated by Magnified Giving)

John Anderson (nominated by Maple Knoll Communities Inc.)

Christa Bauke (nominated by Mount St. Joseph University)

Nancy Perry (nominated by Northern Kentucky University)

Jennifer Leonard (nominated by Redwood School and Rehabilitation Center)

Elaine Rairden (nominated by St. Vincent de Paul-Cincinnati)

Elizabeth and Bradley Younger (nominated by YMCA Camp Ernst)