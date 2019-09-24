Doverspike, Hyder to co-chair National Philanthropy Day Luncheon

Bethany Doverspike and Elise Hyder

Thursday, November 7, 11:30 a.m., Music Hall

The Association of Fundraising Professionals has named co-chairs for the National Philanthropy Day Luncheon.

Bethany Doverspike and Elise Hyder are coordinating the event, which will honor two individuals and two organizations for their efforts in the nonprofit community.

Doverspike is director of institutional giving at Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park. A former pre-kindergarten teacher and administrator, she earned an MBA at Northern Kentucky University. She has served on the NPD committee two years.

Hyder has served in various capacities with the Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra, Ronald McDonald House and Cincinnati Youth Collaborative. Currently, she is senior development officer at Beech Acres Parenting Center.

NPD honorees for 2019 are Digi Schueler, Philanthropist of the Year; Craig Young, Volunteer of the Year; Kroger Foundation, Outstanding Foundation/Corporation; and Jobs for Cincinnati Graduates, Outstanding Youth in Philanthropy.

Tickets are $65 until Oct. 15 and $75 Oct. 16-30. Sponsorships for the event, ranging from $750 to $10,000, are available.



Tickets: tinyurl.com/2019NPD

Sponsorships: afpcincinnati.org/2019-sponsorship-opportunities

Information: afpcincinnati.org/2019-national-philanthropy-day