Zoofari raises record-breaking $1M for Cincinnati Zoo

  • Cheryl and Tim Hastings of Interim HealthCare of Ohio
  • Dena Cranley, Tim Massa, Mayor John Cranley, Lisa Massa
  • Dr. John Hutton, Sandy Gross, Thane and Kathleen Maynard
  • Jack and Alexa Oliver, Chip and Gigi Heidt
  • Jon and Morgan Price, Tim Massa, Mike and Lauri Prescott, and Lisa Massa
  • Marty Rahe, Thane Maynard and Stuart Dornette
  • Monica Rathnayake, Dr. Lakshi Sammarco, Craig and Mary Beth Young, Michael Young and Kelsey Biller
  • Sean and Paaras Parker
  • Stuart and Martha Dornette
  • Sue and John Topits
  • Tim Massa, Eileen Barrett, Lisa Massa and John Barrett
  • The main tent at Zoofari
  • The Zoofari dance floor
  • Will and Nina Fry of Rendigs Foundation

A sellout crowd of more than 2,800 guests celebrated with the Cincinnati Zoo at the Zoofari masquerade ball. 

The evening of fun and fundraising featured more than 70 of the finest restaurants in the city, 30 up-close animal encounters, live music and dancing. 

This year’s Zoofari was a record-breaker, with more than $1 million raised for Zoo’s initiatives, including the care and sustenance of more than 500 animal and 3,000 plant species, ground-breaking conservation efforts and educational outreach programs that reach more than 330,000 students annually.

The event was chaired by Lisa and Tim Massa.  Zoofari was presented by Western & Southern Financial Group and Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc.

