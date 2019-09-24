Zoofari raises record-breaking $1M for Cincinnati Zoo

A sellout crowd of more than 2,800 guests celebrated with the Cincinnati Zoo at the Zoofari masquerade ball.
The evening of fun and fundraising featured more than 70 of the finest restaurants in the city, 30 up-close animal encounters, live music and dancing.
This year’s Zoofari was a record-breaker, with more than $1 million raised for Zoo’s initiatives, including the care and sustenance of more than 500 animal and 3,000 plant species, ground-breaking conservation efforts and educational outreach programs that reach more than 330,000 students annually.
The event was chaired by Lisa and Tim Massa. Zoofari was presented by Western & Southern Financial Group and Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc.