Impact 100 gives $436K in grants, receives BBB award

Impact 100 recently celebrated its 18th consecutive year of awarding transformational grants at its annual awards celebration. Four nonprofits each secured a grant of $109,000:

St. Vincent de Paul Charitable Pharmacy: Complete new pharmacy construction and grow staffing to expand operation.

NEST Community Learning Center: Expand programs to all children in poverty in the Clermont Northeast School District.

Cincinnati Works Inc.: Grow capacity by providing on-the-job personal coaching to 300 individuals.

Activities Beyond the Classroom/Fourthwall: Expand the Youth Studios Program to 24 additional sites and more than 300 at-risk students.

Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley proclaimed Sept. 12 “Impact 100 Day” to honor the organization’s milestone of donating more than $5 million to regional nonprofits. Cranley also unveiled Impact 100 as a winner of the BBB Center for Ethics Torch Award for Marketplace Ethics.

Impact 100 is a leading women’s philanthropic organization focused on improving the communities of Greater Cincinnati, Northern Kentucky and Eastern Indiana.

The name comes from the initial goal of 100 women contributing $1,000 to award a $100,000 grant to a community organization. Impact 100 has grown into a movement with chapters in more than 40 U.S. cities and two foreign countries.

Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley speaks at the Impact 100 awards celebration.

Cincinnati Works representatives with the Impact 100 focus area committee: Jenny Berg, Annemarie Kaes, Peggy Mitchell, Anne Kime, Taisha Rojas-Parker of Cincinnati Works, T.C. Thomason of Cincinnati Works, Paula Livingston, Mary Beth O’Gorman, Karen Alsip and Mary Furrie

NEST representative with the Impact 100 focus area committee: Jenny Berg, Ruth Klette, Anne Marie Kaes, Peggy Mitchell, Anne Kime, Evangeline DeVol of NEST Community Learning Center, Mary Beth O’Gorman, Patty Diersing, Karen Alsip, Paula Livingston, Mary Furrie and Marilyn Kinne

St. Vincent de Paul representatives with the Impact 100 focus area committee: (back row) Missy Gaines, Julie Albright, Dana Kirpes, Ellen Mayleben, Jan Houston, Liz Abel, Cindy Givens and Molly Fitzmaurice; (front row) Randy Bloch, Ruth Klette, Sondra Saylor of St. Vincent de Paul, Lydia Bailey of St. Vincent de Paul, Caroline Bieser, Seema Bhatt and Jennifer Roth

Fourthwall Youth Studios representatives with the Impact 100 focus area committee: (back row) Eric Hengehold of Fourthwall Youth Studios, Sheryl Eichmann, Sandy Baumann, Clare O’Brien, Susan Gendelman, Sandy Nagel and Rosemary Schuermann; (front row) Ann Dempsey, Claire Luby, Sherrie Boone of Fourthwall Youth Studios, Kathy Thornton, Debbie Lierl, Becky Beckstedt and Frank O’Farrell of Fourthwall Youth Studios