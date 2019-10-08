Impact 100 gives $436K in grants, receives BBB award

Impact 100 recently celebrated its 18th consecutive year of awarding transformational grants at its annual awards celebration. Four nonprofits each secured a grant of $109,000:
St. Vincent de Paul Charitable Pharmacy: Complete new pharmacy construction and grow staffing to expand operation.
NEST Community Learning Center: Expand programs to all children in poverty in the Clermont Northeast School District.
Cincinnati Works Inc.: Grow capacity by providing on-the-job personal coaching to 300 individuals.
Activities Beyond the Classroom/Fourthwall: Expand the Youth Studios Program to 24 additional sites and more than 300 at-risk students.
Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley proclaimed Sept. 12 “Impact 100 Day” to honor the organization’s milestone of donating more than $5 million to regional nonprofits. Cranley also unveiled Impact 100 as a winner of the BBB Center for Ethics Torch Award for Marketplace Ethics.
Impact 100 is a leading women’s philanthropic organization focused on improving the communities of Greater Cincinnati, Northern Kentucky and Eastern Indiana.
The name comes from the initial goal of 100 women contributing $1,000 to award a $100,000 grant to a community organization. Impact 100 has grown into a movement with chapters in more than 40 U.S. cities and two foreign countries.