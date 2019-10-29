National Philanthropy Day Cincinnati 2019

Fundraising professionals celebrate those who make the world better

The Association of Fundraising Professionals hosts National Philanthropy Day each November to promote philanthropy and recognize individuals, organizations and businesses inspiring change through their significant impact on nonprofit organizations.

Honorees will be celebrated Nov. 7, 11:30 a.m., in the Music Hall Ballroom. afpcincinnati.org

Organization honoree profiles below:

• Outstanding Youth in Philanthropy: Cincinnati Youth Collaborative’s Jobs for Cincinnati Graduates

• Corporation/Foundation of the Year: The Kroger Co. Zero Hunger | Zero Waste Foundation

Individual honoree profiles:

• Philanthropist of the Year: Digi Schueler

• Volunteer of the Year: Craig Young

CYC Jobs for Graduates officers and career specialists with CYC board members

Outstanding Youth in Philanthropy:

Cincinnati Youth Collaborative’s Jobs for Cincinnati Graduates

Back in 1982, a group of community, business and school leaders were concerned about higher dropout rates and how the trend might adversely affect our region. They created Cincinnati Youth Collaborative to empower “vulnerable children and young adults to overcome obstacles and succeed in education, career, and life.”

Thirty-seven years later, CYC offers a wide range of programs, including mentoring, as well as college- and work-preparedness training.

CYC’s Jobs for Cincinnati Graduates program is a nationally accredited, year-round in-school program “dedicated to preventing dropouts among young people facing serious barriers to education and other post-secondary opportunities,” said David Plogmann, chief development and marketing officer.

JCG was created to make sure entry-level employees possess the skills (including people skills) they need to be productive. JCG helps students “successfully transition from high school into the adult world of work, post-secondary education/training or the armed services,” said Plogmann.

Typically, more than 95% of program seniors graduate high school on schedule, and more than 90% successfully transition to what CYC calls “a sustainable post-secondary plan.”

Three organizations nominated JCG this year for Outstanding Youth in Philanthropy: Be the Match, Bethany House Services and Hoxworth Blood Center.

Sharon Hardy, donor recruiter for Hoxworth, explained why the blood donation center nominated JCG: “In 2008, Hoxworth Blood Center implemented the M.O.R.E. Program (Minority Outreach Recruitment Education), a program to help increase minority blood donations by educating, motivating, and empowering more minorities to share life by giving blood. JCG was nominated because of their role in continuing to help ensure a safe and adequate blood supply for the hospitals and patients we serve.”

To date CYC students and staff have donated more than 400 pints of blood – a gift with the potential to save the lives of more than 1200 patients.

For their part, JCG students get real-world educational experiences, both through promoting the need for blood, and as interns working in a professional not-for-profit environment. ϖ

cycyouth.org

Jessica Adelman, Kroger group vice president for corporate affairs; Oprah Winfrey; Kurt Reiber, Freestore Foodbank president and CEO; Kelli Walker, Feeding America corporate partnerships director; and Rodney McMullen, Kroger chairman and CEO seen at Kroger’s Zero Hunger | Zero Waste anniversary celebration in September 2018 at the Freestore Foodbank.

Corporation/Foundation of the Year:

The Kroger Co. Zero Hunger | Zero Waste Foundation

As the world’s largest supermarket chain, the Kroger Co. has a front-row seat for food consumption and the growing problem of food waste in the United States. According to Cincinnati-based Kroger, an estimated 72 billion pounds of food end up in landfills every year.

It is a “fundamental absurdity” that an estimated 40% of the food produced in the United States is thrown away, yet one in nine Americans experiences hunger, said Sunny Parr, Kroger Foundation manager. So in 2017, the Kroger Co. Zero Hunger | Zero Waste Foundation was established “to advance collective action and innovation to prevent food waste and improve food security in our communities.”

Earlier this year, the foundation launched its $10 million Innovation Fund to support entrepreneurs, creative thinkers and subject experts. The goal of the foundation is “to end hunger in our communities and eliminate waste across our company by 2025,” said Jessica Adelman, Kroger’s group vice president of corporate affairs.

The Kroger Co. Zero Hunger | Zero Waste Foundation was nominated this year by four local nonprofits: Freestore Foodbank, La Soupe, Red Cross and Tender Mercies.

La Soupe nominated the foundation because its mission “aligns with LaSoupe’s, as we both focus on rescuing food that would go to waste, and providing avenues to transform that food, then deliver it to those who face hunger every day,” said Suzy Dorward, La Soupe development director.

Recently, Kroger invested in Tender Mercies’ mission with a grant to launch Keys to Health for its residents, formerly homeless adults with mental illness.

According to Tender Mercies Development Director Jackie Baumgartner, “This program provides residents with life skills that make it possible for them to thrive, improve their social and leadership skills… and move further towards independence and self-sufficiency.”

“Kroger has consistently been one of our top grocer partners,” said the Freestore Foodbank’s Major Gifts Officer Matthew Gellin, “with food donations and additional food rescued to better ensure shared goals towards zero waste.”

thekrogerco.com/sustainability/zero-hunger-zero-waste