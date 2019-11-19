Association of Fundraising Professionals marks National Philanthropy Day with awards, celebration

More than 600 guests from dozens of area nonprofits and businesses gathered for the Association of Fundraising Professionals’ annual National Philanthropy Day at Music Hall. The event celebrated the impact volunteers and philanthropists have on our region.
2019 honorees:
Philanthropist of the Year: Digi Schueler
Volunteer of the Year: Craig Young
Outstanding Youth of the Year: Jobs for Cincinnati Graduates (accepted by Diamond Daniels)
Outstanding Foundation/Corporation: The Kroger Co. Zero Hunger | Zero Waste Foundation (accepted by Jessica Adelman)
Fifth Third Bank Foundation was presenting sponsor. Jill Meyer, president and CEO of the Cincinnati USA Regional Chamber, was honorary chair, and emcee was Colin Mayfield of WLWT Channel 5.
Event chair was Bethany Doverspike, director of institutional giving at Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park, and co-chair was Elise Hyder, senior development officer at Beech Acres Parenting Center. Tricia Sunders, development director for the Heart Mini, is AFP president for 2019.
National Philanthropy Day promotes philanthropy and recognizes individuals, organizations and businesses that inspire change through nonprofit organizations. The National Philanthropy Day Luncheon is the local AFP chapter’s signature event.