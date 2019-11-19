Association of Fundraising Professionals marks National Philanthropy Day with awards, celebration

Honorees Digi Schueler, Craig Young, Diamond Daniels and Jessica Adelman

More than 600 guests from dozens of area nonprofits and businesses gathered for the Association of Fundraising Professionals’ annual National Philanthropy Day at Music Hall. The event celebrated the impact volunteers and philanthropists have on our region.

2019 honorees:

Philanthropist of the Year : Digi Schueler

: Digi Schueler Volunteer of the Year : Craig Young

: Craig Young Outstanding Youth of the Year : Jobs for Cincinnati Graduates (accepted by Diamond Daniels)

: Jobs for Cincinnati Graduates (accepted by Diamond Daniels) Outstanding Foundation/Corporation: The Kroger Co. Zero Hunger | Zero Waste Foundation (accepted by Jessica Adelman)

Fifth Third Bank Foundation was presenting sponsor. Jill Meyer, president and CEO of the Cincinnati USA Regional Chamber, was honorary chair, and emcee was Colin Mayfield of WLWT Channel 5.

Event chair was Bethany Doverspike, director of institutional giving at Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park, and co-chair was Elise Hyder, senior development officer at Beech Acres Parenting Center. Tricia Sunders, development director for the Heart Mini, is AFP president for 2019.

National Philanthropy Day promotes philanthropy and recognizes individuals, organizations and businesses that inspire change through nonprofit organizations. The National Philanthropy Day Luncheon is the local AFP chapter’s signature event.

Tricia Sunders, Elise Hyder and Bethany Doverspike

Carol Wright, Jamie Carr and Lauren Joseph of 5/3 Foundation

Jill Meyer of Cincinnati Chamber, Barb Hauser of Procter & Gamble,

Mary Ann Remke and Melissa Ann Fabian

Elise Hyder and Tricia Sunders with Sunny Parr of Kroger

Schueler Group: Jackie Slaght, Radona Scott, Lisa Dressman, Margaret Drexel, Kevin Scott, Mike Schueler, Dr. Myles Penzak and Janet Longacre

(back) Sharon Hardy, Jenn Moses, Ericka C. Dansby and Dr. Erin Curry;

(front) Mark Romito, Deanna Powell, John Fickle and LaShawn Aden

Tricia Sunders, Vanessa Freytag of 4C, Digi Schueler and Bethany Doverspike

(back) Elise Hyder, Ericka Dansby, Rachel Kirley, Dianne Dunkelman, Digi Schueler and Mary Ellen Cody; (front) Judith Moore Tucker, Diamond Daniels and Penny Pensak

Colin Mayfield, Tricia Sunders, Jill Meyer and Bethany Doverspike

Cincinnati Cares team: Marge Young, Steven Young, Jim Young, Craig Young, Mary Beth Young, Jen Painter, Bob Castellini, Zoe Storch, Michael Young, Catherine Andrews, Carol Rountree and Jenna Ruttkay

Planning committee: Carie Schultz, Carol Serrone, Emily Cahill, Clare Jaymes, event co-chair Elise Hyder, Felicia Zakem, Carol Rountree, event chair Bethany Doverspike, Jake Tancer, Heather Cockram, Judy Zarick, Megan Jackson, Rachel Kirley, Ilona Piaskowy and AFP president Tricia Sunders