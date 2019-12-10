Duke Energy: $253,000 in environmental grants to area organizations



Representatives of grant-winning organizations: (back row) Kim Vogelgesang, Newtown Mayor Mark Kobasuk, Sam Settlemyre, Bill Collins, Karen Kahle, Randy Evens, Dave Schmitt, Heather Lubbers, Andy Dickerson, Dean Niemeyer, Pat Greeson, Sarah Meadows, Phil Present, Caroline Duffy, Cory Christopher, Sara Schaser and Amy Spiller; (front row) Gary Wolnitzek, Nicole Clements, Jennifer Spieser, Becky Fairley, Todd Palmeter, Rick Cogen, Mary Jo McClain and Denice Robertson

The Duke Energy Foundation has awarded $253,178 to help support 16 projects to aid wetlands, conservation, outdoor nature classrooms, invasive plant removals, water quality, new tree plantings and pollinator gardens.

The grants provide funding for programs in southwest Ohio and Northern Kentucky. Each year, the foundation chooses recipients that focus on strong conservation efforts, water quality, and environmental programs.

Grants went to Dan Beard Council/Boy Scouts of America, Cardinal Land Conservancy, Cincinnati Nature Center, Cincinnati Parks Foundation, Civic Garden Center of Greater Cincinnati, Clermont County Office of Environmental Quality, Great Parks Forever, Madisonville Community Urban Redevelopment Corporation, Metroparks of Butler County, Mill Creek Alliance Water Quality Education and Monitoring, Ohio River Foundation, Taking Root, Three Valley Conservation Trust, Village of Newtown, Banklick Watershed Council, and Northern Kentucky University Research Foundation.

